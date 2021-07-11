850,000 Shares in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,449,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $742,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $7,425,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,485,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,495,000.

Pathfinder Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.97. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.60.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

