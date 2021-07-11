$86.00 Million in Sales Expected for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will post $86.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.80 million and the highest is $86.20 million. Fastly posted sales of $74.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year sales of $380.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $370.90 million to $385.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $480.31 million, with estimates ranging from $470.80 million to $487.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSLY. Oppenheimer lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $820,957.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,869,692.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $491,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,107,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,123 shares of company stock valued at $11,125,371 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Fastly by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Fastly by 11,538.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 70,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 69,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

FSLY stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,345,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,041. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.61. Fastly has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $136.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

