$932.91 Million in Sales Expected for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will post $932.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $924.00 million and the highest is $937.80 million. International Game Technology reported sales of $637.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year sales of $3.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Game Technology.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,063,000 after buying an additional 1,886,340 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 89.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,242,000 after buying an additional 1,890,759 shares in the last quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 34.3% in the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 3,564,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,212,000 after buying an additional 910,707 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 6.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,924,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,591,000 after buying an additional 182,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 11.9% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,526,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,546,000 after buying an additional 268,753 shares in the last quarter. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IGT traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $23.37. 3,178,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,635. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.21.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Game Technology (IGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.