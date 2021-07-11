97,625 Shares in CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 97,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CBAK Energy Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,993,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $3,194,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $719,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology during the 4th quarter worth $714,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. 4.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAT opened at $4.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.32. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $380.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 3.35.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a net margin of 60.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CBAK Energy Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Israel, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

