ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Acquired by Vulcan Value Partners LLC

Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,421,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,693 shares during the period. ABM Industries accounts for about 0.4% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $72,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,255,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,138,000 after purchasing an additional 961,135 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 8.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,604,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,341,000 after acquiring an additional 124,046 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,723,000 after acquiring an additional 87,493 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,003,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,982,000 after acquiring an additional 131,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ABM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. FIX upgraded ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.39. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.98 and a 12-month high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.