ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,658,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 146,879 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ABM Industries by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 225,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 24,507 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $764,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,221.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABM opened at $43.10 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.98 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. FIX upgraded ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.