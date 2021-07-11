Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 310.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,429 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $17,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Shares of ACHC opened at $63.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.85. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.52.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.