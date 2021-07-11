Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 310.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 300,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,429 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $17,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1,953.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 142,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,392 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.52.

Shares of ACHC opened at $63.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.85. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

