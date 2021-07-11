Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACHL. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Achilles Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.20.

ACHL opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Achilles Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($8.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($7.44). Research analysts predict that Achilles Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHL. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $208,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $413,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $533,000. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

