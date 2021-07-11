ACoconut Market Capitalization Tops $646,074.95 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $646,074.95 and approximately $4,665.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00060318 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000101 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 119.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

