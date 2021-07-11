Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.92. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $156.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 176.31% and a negative net margin of 298.85%. The company had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 86,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

