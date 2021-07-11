adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €340.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price objective on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €360.00 ($423.53) price target on adidas in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($423.53) price target on adidas in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €320.00 ($376.47) price target on adidas in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €315.31 ($370.96).

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €318.45 ($374.65) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €294.95. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

