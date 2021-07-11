ADOMANI’s (ADOM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

ADOMANI stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 4.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28. ADOMANI has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.97.

In other news, Director Pietro Michael A. Di purchased 158,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.26 per share, for a total transaction of $41,080.00. Company insiders own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric vehicles. It also offers zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for the integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Corona, California.

