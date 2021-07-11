Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 255.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,515 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.6% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $31,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after buying an additional 2,517,962 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after buying an additional 1,605,887 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,549,000 after buying an additional 1,282,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,033,000 after buying an additional 997,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $90.90. 35,278,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,785,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $52.26 and a one year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 523,070 shares of company stock worth $41,760,937. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.