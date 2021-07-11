Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $582.82 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will post $582.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $580.64 million to $585.00 million. Affiliated Managers Group reported sales of $471.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

NYSE:AMG traded up $6.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.78. 214,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,999. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.45. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $62.19 and a 52 week high of $176.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

