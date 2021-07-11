Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target Raised to $246.00 at

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its target price boosted by from $213.00 to $246.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

AMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $196.40.

NYSE:AMG opened at $176.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.45. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.19 and a fifty-two week high of $176.98.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,790,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $572,389,000 after acquiring an additional 52,240 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

