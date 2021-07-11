AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,717,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,647 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.27% of AgroFresh Solutions worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGFS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 56,249 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $103.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.96.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $38.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

