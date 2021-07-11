Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Alerus Financial worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,893,000 after acquiring an additional 111,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 65,955 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of ALRS opened at $29.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.37. The company has a market cap of $499.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alerus Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $34.70.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $62.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.12 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Alerus Financial Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

