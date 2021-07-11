Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALFVY. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Danske downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.96. Alfa Laval AB has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $38.16.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.6426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

