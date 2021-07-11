Allen Investment Management LLC Invests $219,000 in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,435 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new stake in Talend in the 4th quarter valued at $59,810,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Talend by 2,445.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 440,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 423,115 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Talend by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,451,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,642,000 after purchasing an additional 395,186 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Talend by 1,500.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 420,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 394,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Talend by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,052,000 after purchasing an additional 390,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Talend alerts:

Shares of Talend stock opened at $65.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 0.86. Talend S.A. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $65.90.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.86 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 147.42% and a negative net margin of 28.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Talend S.A. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $102,513.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,113,776.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TLND shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talend has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND).

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.