Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.9% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $9.49 on Friday, hitting $2,510.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,621. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,386.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,545.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.