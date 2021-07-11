Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Receives $51.10 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Get Altria Group alerts:

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% in the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 52.6% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,042,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,875,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.70. The stock has a market cap of $87.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.