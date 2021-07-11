Amalgamated Bank Acquires New Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RLAY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,322,000 after purchasing an additional 641,756 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 37.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,931,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,767,000 after purchasing an additional 521,987 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 818,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,289,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 28.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,412,000 after purchasing an additional 232,522 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 484,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 229,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

Shares of RLAY opened at $34.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.96. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $1,425,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,551.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $1,822,644.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,812 in the last quarter. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

