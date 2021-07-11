Amalgamated Bank Buys New Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2,228.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $162,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS opened at $37.97 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.43 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 11.31%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.