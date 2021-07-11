Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 11,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $12.49 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.25%.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.