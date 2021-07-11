Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Realogy were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,291,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,423 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Realogy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,081,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,788,000 after acquiring an additional 295,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Realogy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,994,000 after acquiring an additional 171,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Realogy by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,749,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,956,000 after acquiring an additional 556,851 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Realogy by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,695,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,646,000 after acquiring an additional 665,660 shares during the period.

Shares of RLGY opened at $18.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.93. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 19.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on RLGY. TheStreet raised shares of Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Realogy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other Realogy news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $208,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,635.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

