Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,329 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,941 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $411,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,940 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 4,605.9% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,128,667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $42,649,000 after acquiring an additional 77,822 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,857,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,849,000 after acquiring an additional 264,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,244,968 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,520,000 after acquiring an additional 401,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

RRC opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 96.76, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at $565,737.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares in the company, valued at $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RRC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist raised their price objective on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

