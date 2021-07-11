AMATEN (AMA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $169.00

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 11th. One AMATEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AMATEN has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $169.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AMATEN has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00053870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017435 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.95 or 0.00873104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00044456 BTC.

AMATEN Profile

AMATEN (AMA) is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial . The official website for AMATEN is www.amaten.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

Buying and Selling AMATEN

