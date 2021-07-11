Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $903,301.47 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of AMZN opened at $3,719.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,759.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,350.32.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.83 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,165.46.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
