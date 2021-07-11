Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $903,301.47 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,719.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,759.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,350.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

