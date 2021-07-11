Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,822 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.2% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $39,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,719.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,350.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,759.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

