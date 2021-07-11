Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,822 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.2% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $39,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,719.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,350.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,759.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

