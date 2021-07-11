AMEPAY (AME) Price Tops $0.0154 on Exchanges

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and $90,528.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AMEPAY has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00045242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00115985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00160810 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,270.17 or 0.99968587 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $324.31 or 0.00946037 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

