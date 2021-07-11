American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Position Lessened by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $8,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth $80,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.26. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $38.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.64.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 5.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $380,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $675,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 91,390 shares of company stock worth $3,163,783. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

