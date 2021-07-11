American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Position Lowered by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 21,120 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 57.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $32,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,069.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $5,681,080.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,561.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,861 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,773 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEO opened at $36.47 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.29.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 360.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

