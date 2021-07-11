American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $561,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total value of $219,639.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,134 shares of company stock valued at $27,184,645. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after buying an additional 140,236 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,292,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 17,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

AFG opened at $123.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $56.88 and a 12 month high of $141.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.95.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

