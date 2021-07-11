Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.10 Billion Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,942,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120,670 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,101,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,699,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,146 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.22.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $349.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $357.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $157.04 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

