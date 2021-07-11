Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $896.10 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,724,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 592,559 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.75% of International Business Machines worth $896,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM opened at $141.52 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.15. The company has a market cap of $126.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

