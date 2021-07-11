Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,671,296 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,963 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.45% of T-Mobile US worth $710,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.52.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $146.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.43 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The stock has a market cap of $182.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.89.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.