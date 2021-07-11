Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 210,003 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,284,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210,003 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $794,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,146,935,000 after purchasing an additional 85,330 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Cigna by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,718 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1,634.7% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 38,163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,226,000 after buying an additional 35,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 17.4% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,839 shares of company stock worth $68,559,929 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

CI opened at $234.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

