Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,305,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088,460 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $1,257,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,961,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

