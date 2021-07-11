Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 138,539 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,441,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 138,539 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $658,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TMO opened at $517.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $474.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $375.14 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $203.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.80.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

