Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. Ampleforth has a market cap of $124.92 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002967 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00053629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017313 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.20 or 0.00899012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005425 BTC.

Ampleforth Coin Profile

AMPL is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 175,403,788 coins and its circulating supply is 124,007,235 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.