Analysts Anticipate Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to Announce -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to announce earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.50). Farfetch reported earnings of ($1.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The business had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Farfetch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.01. 2,242,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,530,748. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 3.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

