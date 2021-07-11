Analysts Anticipate Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to Announce $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.60. Hamilton Lane posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 407.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.17 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.77% and a net margin of 28.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLNE stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,429. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.13. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $59.64 and a 52 week high of $97.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

