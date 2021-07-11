Analysts Expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.75 Billion

Equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will announce $2.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.67 billion and the highest is $2.82 billion. AGCO posted sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year sales of $10.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.65 billion to $10.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $11.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. increased their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.47.

In other AGCO news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $2,950,200.00. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

AGCO traded up $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.06. The company had a trading volume of 462,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AGCO has a 1 year low of $53.12 and a 1 year high of $158.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.26%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

