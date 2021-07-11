Analysts Expect COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) to Announce -$0.33 EPS

Equities analysts expect COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) to report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.30). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for COMPASS Pathways.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMPS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered COMPASS Pathways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. COMPASS Pathways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,903,000 after acquiring an additional 120,339 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund VII Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,572,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 554,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,404,000 after buying an additional 222,962 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 269,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after buying an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 225,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after buying an additional 14,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMPS traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.65. The company had a trading volume of 588,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,212. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.64. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

