Analysts Expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to Post $0.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.43. Healthcare Trust of America posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Healthcare Trust of America stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.26. 1,886,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,712. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.85 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $29.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

