Analysts Expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts expect that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will post $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. National Fuel Gas posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,766,000 after acquiring an additional 481,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,415,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,735,000 after acquiring an additional 379,147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,826,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,399,000 after acquiring an additional 256,736 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,326,000 after acquiring an additional 29,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NFG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.17. 519,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,729. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.52. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $37.87 and a one year high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

