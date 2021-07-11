Analysts Expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.06). Stitch Fix reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SFIX. Truist lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.30.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $60.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,710. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.08 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.39. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $113.76.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $1,485,765.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,437 shares in the company, valued at $687,563.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $423,004.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 238,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,483 shares of company stock worth $29,351,124 over the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $240,563,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $50,791,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $47,575,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,771,000 after purchasing an additional 783,345 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $32,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

