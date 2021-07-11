Analysts Expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Analysts forecast that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. TriMas posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.80 million. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 10.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 23,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $756,093.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,819 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRS. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in TriMas by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in TriMas by 22.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in TriMas during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.82. The company had a trading volume of 150,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,766. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TriMas has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $36.62.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

